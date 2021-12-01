How to Spend a Night in a Real House by Yourself

How to Spend a Night Alone in a Real House

Buzz McAllister from Home Alone has special plans for a sleepover at the Chicago home this season.

Learn how you and three friends can be his guests by visiting this page.

The owners of this Chicago home are living out their dreams.

Fans of Home Alone will be able to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover at the real-life McAllister residence this holiday season, which will be available for booking through Airbnb for one night on December.

The number twelve is a number that is

Four guests can stay in the Winnetka, Illinois home and dine in the same kitchen where pizzas were eaten and milk was spilled in the beloved Macaulay Culkin film 30 years ago.

In addition, for the low price of (dollar)25, you can enjoy a night of games and ’90s junk food with Kevin McAllister’s brother, Buzz (Devin Ratray), as well as the ultimate watch party for the film Home Sweet Home Alone, which is currently streaming on Disney(plus).

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz says, “but I’ve grown up, and this holiday season, I’d be happy to share my family home—even my pizza—with you.”

Just don’t let my tarantula, Axl, out of your sight this time.”

Buzz is even giving each of the four winners a LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit to commemorate their stay at the McAllister mansion.

“We may be older and wiser now,” Buzz adds, “but we’re never too old for holiday shenanigans.”

“So this year, spend the holidays at my parents’ house instead of at home.”

Those interested in spending a night with Buzz can make a booking request beginning Tuesday, December 1.

1 p.m., 7 p.m., 7 p.m., 7

CT at homealone.airbnb.com

The price does not include travel.

Finally, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for all of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

Make yourself at home in this king-size bed—just don’t do what Fuller did and wet the bed!

Following their sleepover with Buzz, four lucky guests will be given a LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit.

Furthermore, there is plenty of cheese pizza to go around.

Kevin may have set some painful traps for the Sticky Bandits in the 1990s, but this Airbnb is free of them.

The famous house is 20 minutes outside of Chicago.

Kick it…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

How to Spend a Night in a Real House by Yourself

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/bR7d2gNkBhwq?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

How You Can Spend a Night in the Real Home Alone House