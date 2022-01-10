How to Stream ‘Eternals’ from Marvel Online

If you’re looking for something to watch on Disney(plus), Eternals is one Marvel film you won’t want to miss.

With the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now Eternals, Marvel had a big year last year.

The superhero film debuted in theaters exclusively in November, but the star-studded cast of new Eternals characters is now available on Disney(plus) this week.

The film will undoubtedly appeal to all members of the family, which is no small feat.

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee star in Eternals, which will premiere on Disney(plus) in January.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, half of the population returns.

The restored population’s collective energy serves as a catalyst for the “emergence,” or the return of humanity’s mortal enemies, as described by the Eternals, an immortal alien race tasked with protecting humanity.

In typical MCU fashion, this long-disbanded team of heroes must reassemble to save humanity, but this time, it’s Zhao’s cinematic universe, and these new characters are merely passing through.

Avengers: Endgame is now available to stream on Disney(plus) for fans to refresh their memories or catch up on the events leading up to Eternals.

Marvel fans, Zhao fans, and Kumail Nanjiani fans will not want to miss the latest installment in the Marvel universe.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Eternals on Netflix.

When will Eternals be released in theaters? Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5th.

This week, however, fans and Disney(plus) subscribers can watch this chapter of the MCU online.

Eternals, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, premiered exclusively in theaters before being released on Disney(plus) on January 12, 2022.

Marvel fans can watch Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more on Disney(plus).

