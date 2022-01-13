How to Stream ‘Scream 5’ and Catch Up on All Scream Films

How to Watch ‘Scream 5’ and Catch Up On All of the Scream Films

If you enjoy scary movies, you’re probably already anticipating the release of Scream 5 with bated breath.

The horror franchise that is credited with revitalizing the genre by injecting dark comedy into the gory medium is getting a new chilling and chuckle-inducing chapter, and you won’t want to miss it.

Scream 5, officially titled Scream (not to be confused with the original 1996 film that started it all), will be released on Friday, January 25th.

14

The latest installment occurs 25 years after the first massacre in Woodsboro, California.

This time, a new killer has donned a Ghostface mask and set his sights on a group of teenagers who have mysterious motives for their murderous rampage.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette reprise their roles from the original four Scream movies.

For the time being, the fifth Scream film is only available in theaters, so get your tickets early and prepare for some shriek-worthy terror.

Tickets are available now.

Along with the original trio, there will be some new faces in Woodsboro.

Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and others are among the cast members of Scream.

Keep reading to learn how to watch every Scream movie.

Sidney Prescott is a regular high school student until she is stalked by a mysterious killer known only as Ghostface.

The 1996 Wes Craven film starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox that launched the beloved slasher series is now available to stream on Peacock.

If you don’t have access to the NBC streaming service, don’t worry: you can rent or buy the original Scream film on Amazon Prime Video for (dollar)4 or (dollar)8.

Scream is available for streaming on Peacock.

On Amazon Video, you can rent or buy movies.

Sidney is attempting to adjust to her new life in college two years after the heinous Woodsboro murders, but a copycat Ghostface soon begins terrorizing her and her friends.

The second installment of the Scream franchise can be seen on Peacock or rented for (dollar)4 on Prime Video.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

How to Watch ‘Scream 5’ and Catch Up On Every Scream Movie