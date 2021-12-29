How to take 62 days off in 2022 while only using 26 days of annual leave

We have some exciting news to share with you, and it explains how you can extend your annual leave and take 62 days off next year.

It’s all about strategy to make sure you get the most out of your vacation time.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will take place in 2022, which gives workers an advantage.

We previously reported that the queen will mark 70 years on the British throne in 2022, making her the first British monarch to do so.

The UK will celebrate Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary as monarch with a blockbuster weekend of celebrations in June 2022, which will take place on February 6, 2022.

In June 2022, senior British royals will attend a series of spectacular events in London and other cities showcasing the Queen’s influence, including a four-day weekend.

The Bank Holiday Weekend in May will be moved to Thursday, June 2, 2022, with an additional Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3, 2022.

To make the most of your annual leave, take 26 days off and set your “out of office” to 62 days.

Because Monday, January 3rd is a holiday, you can take four days off and get nine.

Thus, if you schedule four days off from January 4 to 7, you’ll have nine days off in a row.

These strategic options are not available in February or March, but in April, you can use eight annual leave days and receive 16.

You can get 16 days off in a row for the price of eight if you take the four days off before Good Friday, which is April 11th to 14th, and the four days after Easter Monday, which is April 29th-22nd.

The 2nd of May is a bank holiday, so taking the four days off for the rest of the month will give you nine days off in a row.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June means bank holidays on the 2nd and 3rd of June, as well as Thursday and Friday.

By taking the three days off before (30-31 May and 1 June), you’ll have nine days off in a row while only using three days of annual leave.

Although July does not have the same options, August offers nine days off for the price of four annual leave days.

