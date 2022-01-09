How to View Betty White’s Documentary Celebrating Her 100th Birthday

While Betty White’s incomparable legacy will live on in perpetuity, a new documentary, Betty White: A Celebration, will honor the icon in a new, beautiful way, celebrating what would have been the star’s 100th birthday with new interviews shot prior to White’s death on New Year’s Eve.

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinkleinwill produced the documentary film, which will take viewers through White’s life and critically acclaimed acting career, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at some of her most iconic sitcom roles.

Betty White’s final interview before her untimely death will be included in the documentary.

Betty White: A Celebration will premiere (for one day only) in theaters across the country on Jan.

Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carol Burnett, and Clint Eastwood, among others, will be interviewed.

If you’d rather celebrate America’s sweetheart at home rather than at the theater, Disney has the perfect watch for you!

To honor White’s legacy (and well-known love of animals), Disney is releasing Betty White Goes Wild!, a National Geographic documentary special, on Disney(plus) on Friday, Jan.

14

White visits the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to learn more about big cat behavior and how to better protect their futures in the 2013 TV movie.

Betty White’s dedication to animal protection and advocacy has been well documented over the years.

Despite her death, fans and activists have launched the “Betty White Challenge,” an online event scheduled for January.

17 in which people are encouraged to donate (dollar)5 to animal rescues or shelters in her honor.

