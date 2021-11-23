How to vote for the winner of Dancing With the Stars 2021

How to vote for the winner of Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

Tonight, as ABC airs the Dancing with the Stars 2021 finale, viewers will have the opportunity to cast their final vote for the winner.

Four couples are still in the running for the title of newest DWTS champions with one episode remaining.

Fans have one more chance to vote for their favorite couple in the DWTS finale tonight.

You can vote via SMS text or online through ABCcom.

If desired, voters can vote for multiple couples, but they are limited to 10 votes per couple and voting method.

Before voting closes, you’ll have until the ETCT broadcast’s final commercial break.

Here are the SMS voting keywords to text:

Vote for Amanda Kloots by texting AMANDA to 21523. Vote for Cody Rigsby by texting CODY to 21523. Vote for Iman Shumpert by texting IMAN to 21523. Vote for JoJo Siwa by texting JOJO to 21523.

Every Monday at 8pm-10pm, ABC broadcasts the popular competition show live.

On Monday, November 22nd, ABC will air the 30th season finale.

The show will also be available on Hulu for streaming.

The dance competition was won by Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev last season, and Hannah Brown and her partner Alan Bersten the year before.

Only four contestants remain after ten weeks of competition: YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, NBA player Iman Shumpert, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.

JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson have been dubbed the odds-on favorites to win the competition.

The couple has received multiple perfect scores and has only been eliminated twice during the season.

Amanda Kloots is ranked second in the winner predictions, and her score indicates that she deserves to be considered for the title of newest champion.

Then there’s Iman Shumpert, who, according to reports, has been the biggest surprise of this season’s competition.

Judge Derek Hough once said of the NBA star to Parade.com:

“Take Iman Shumpert, for example.

He’s not the best dancer in the world, but there’s something about him that you can’t help but admire, right? He just has this swagger about him.”

Each contestant is compensated for participating in the competition in addition to winning the mirrorball trophy.

The higher the contestants’ pay at the end of the show, the longer they go without being eliminated.

