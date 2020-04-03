How to Watch All the 2020 Award Winning (And Nominated) Movies

If you never got around to watching all the movies that were nominated or won during the 2020 award season, then now’s the time.

It seems like every year the list of nominated movies grows longer and longer. And with the introduction of streaming platforms, it’s even more difficult to keep track of where and when these films are being played. So, it’s no wonder many cinephiles found themselves with less and less time to watch all of the nominated movies.

Now, with the coronavirus forcing some states to impose Shelter in Place orders, many people are able to make up for lost time. While some are choosing to binge Tiger King, others are catching up on all the movies they never had the chance to view, including these award nominated films.

And luckily for those individuals, enough time has passed for these flicks to head to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and more.

To see where these movies can be streamed, rented or bought, check out the list below!

Marriage Story:

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver navigate their bi-coastal divorce in this critically-acclaimed drama, which is available to stream on Netflix.

The Irishman:

Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino return to their mafia roots in this film about a hitman rising in the ranks of an organized crime group. The film and it’s accompanying The Irishman: In Discussion are available on Netflix.

Honey Boy:

Though this film, written by and starring Shia LaBeouf, was not recognized by The Academy or the Golden Globes, it received widespread acclaim from people across the industry. Based on the life of LaBeouf, it follows child star Otis as he navigates stardom and survives his abusive father. It’s currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The Two Popes:

The surprising friendship between Pope Benedict XVI and the future Pope Francis is explored in this movie starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. Available to stream on Netflix.

Ford V. Ferrari:

Inspired by true events, Ford V. Ferrari tells the inspiring tale of Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles, the two men who helped Ford beat Ferrari in the famous Le Mans race in 1966. The film is currently unavailable to stream on Netflix, Hulu, etc. but can be rented on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Joker:

Joaquin Phoenix‘s role in this origin story about Batman’s nemesis earned him the award for Best Lead Actor at multiple shows. People can see what all the hype is by renting the movie on YouTube or Amazon Prime.

Jojo Rabbit:

Director Waititi tells the heartwarming tale of a young boy who learns his mother’s hiding a Jewish teen in his attic. He must fight against his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, in order to help the girl he loves survive World War II. Available to rent on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Little Women:

Director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig breathes new life into the beloved story with the help of critically-acclaimed actors Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronanand Timothée Chalamet. See the reimagined film by renting on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

1917:

The heroic deed of two British soldiers is explored in a single shot, creating a beautiful and dramatic film. Currently available to rent on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars reimagine what could’ve happened the night that Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson gang. Quentin Tarantino‘s impassive film is available on Hulu.

Parasite:

Bong Joon Ho shows the vast wealth disparity as the Park and Kim families collide in this Korean thriller. Starting April 1, the film will be available to stream on Hulu.