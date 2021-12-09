How to Watch ‘And Just Like That’ — the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Is Now Available for Streaming

How to Watch ‘And Just Like That’ — the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Is Now Available to Stream

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back in the upcoming new chapter of the iconic HBO series in And Just Like That, which will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles in the ten-episode HBO Max Original series, which will follow the New York City friends as they navigate their 50s with new and more complicated realities of life and friendship.

The reboot debuted on the streaming service in December with two half-hour episodes.

On Thursdays after that, the next eight episodes will air.

Register for HBO Max.

On November, the official trailer was released.

31.

In addition to the trio, we see a lot of familiar faces, such as Mr.

We also know that Stanford Blatch (the late Willie Garson) and Big’s ex, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), will appear in the upcoming series, as will Big (Chris Noth) and beloved Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman are among the newcomers to the cast.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on SATC, has publicly stated that she is done with the franchise, as fans of the show are well aware.

Pittman, who plays Dr. Columbia Law Professor, Pittman, who plays Dr. Columbia Law Professor, Dr. Columbia Law Professor, Columbia

Nya Wallace, who plays musician Andre Rashad Wallace, told ET in September that “there is plenty of sex in the city happening” with her on-screen husband, LeRoy McClain.

“They’re interested in telling complete stories, not just about the women who are on the show but also about the women who are coming into the show,” the actress said of the upcoming series, adding that “the writers’ room is very diverse.”

Take a look at the teaser below.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

How to Watch ‘And Just Like That’ — the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Is Now Streaming