How to Watch BTS Perform at the Jingle Ball in 2021

The date was December.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed at the Jingle Ball on 102.7 KIIS FM in Los Angeles.

BTS’ performance will be televised during the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert on The CW for fans who were unable to attend the event.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is a concert tour that takes place across the United States and features popular artists performing holiday classics alongside their current hits.

Fans will be able to relive the concert tour on TV thanks to the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert special, which will air on The CW in December.

15th at 8:00 p.m.

EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

The concert can be streamed for free on fuboTV or Hulu (plus) Live TV for fans without cable. Both fuboTV and Hulu (plus) Live TV offer free trials that allow fans to watch the 2021 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert.

According to iHeartRadio, The CW will rebroadcast the concert special on Dec.

at 8:00 p.m.

EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

[TV] (hashtag)BTS will appear on The CW’s andlt;iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021andgt; on December 16th at 10:00 a.m. KST (December 15th at 8:00 p.m. ET).

While the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special for 2021 will primarily focus on performances from Z100’s Jingle Ball 2021 in New York City from December to January, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special for 2021 will also feature performances from Z100’s Jingle Ball 2021 in New York City from January to February.

The televised lineup will include BTS’ performance from 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in LA on December 10.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed “Butter” and “Dynamite” at the Jingle Ball concert, as well as a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Jin, who turned 29 on December 1.

It’s unclear how much of the band’s Jingle Ball performance will be broadcast on The CW, as the televised concert special tries to fit as many artists as possible into a limited amount of time.

BTS, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D’Amelio all performed at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball.

Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers, and Doja Cat, to name a few…

[방송] 오늘(12/16) 10:00AM The CW <iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021>에 #방탄소년단 이 출연합니다. [TV] #BTS will be on the <iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021> on The CW on Dec 16 at 10:00AM KST (Dec 15, 8:00PM ET) — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 15, 2021