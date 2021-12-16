How to Watch BTS’s ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ Crosswalk Concert

How to Watch BTS’ Crosswalk Concert on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’

ARMY has an exciting pre-recorded sketch to look forward to while Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS enjoy their vacation.

BTS filmed a crosswalk concert for James Corden’s Late Late Show in November.

The late-night show will air BTS’ crosswalk concert on December.

Here’s how BTS fans can watch the band’s crosswalk concert on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Weeknights at 12:37 a.m., The Late Late Show with James Corden airs.

EDT on CBS, following Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

Fans can watch BTS’ crosswalk concert on CBS’ The Late Late Show at 12:37 a.m.

On December 21st, EDT,

Fans who are unable to watch the episode when it airs will be able to watch the performance after it airs on the official The Late Late Show with James CordenYouTube channel.

When the world’s biggest band takes over a small LA crosswalk for a concert during rush hour, pure @bts_twt magic happens.

Don’t forget about the (hashtag)BTSCrosswalk TONIGHT! pic.twitter.comc4nvDk0eQr

James Corden frequently stages crosswalk concerts and musicals with artists and actors on The Late Late Show.

Corden and the cast of a crosswalk musical will perform musical numbers.

Artists will perform their hit songs with Corden during a crosswalk concert.

The catch is that the impromptu concerts and musicals take place outside The Late Late Show’s studio, at a busy intersection.

During rush hour, songs are performed while cars wait at a red light.

The performers dash to the sidewalk as soon as the light turns green.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were photographed filming a crosswalk concert on Nov.

Passers-by and drivers shared photos and videos of the septet performing “Dynamite” and “Butter” on social media.

In November of that year,

The band’s “Dynamite” crosswalk performance was teased on the Late Late Show’s Twitter account on March 23.

Here’s a sneak peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode before tonight’s (hashtag)LateLateShow with @bts_twt!

