How to Watch ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and Other Holiday Classics

Thanksgiving has finally arrived, signaling the start of the holiday season.

So, once you’ve finished watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, put up all those decorations without fear of being judged by your neighbors for being “too early,” and ring in the most wonderful time of the year with some classic holiday specials.

From A Charlie Brown Christmas’ sympathetic little sapling to a not-quite-sinister but certainly surly Dr.

Classic Christmas TV specials like Frosty the Snowman and How the Grinch Stole Christmas are packed with holiday nostalgia thanks to Dr. Seuss’s character and his two-size-too-small heart.

However, if you want to see Rudolph and his dazzling nose gain acceptance and save Christmas this holiday season, you may be in for a fight.

Many of these older holiday specials are difficult to locate online in this age of streaming.

CBS has released their holiday schedule, which includes popular specials like Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, but if you’ve cut the cord or simply want to watch these specials on your own time, keep reading to learn how to watch all of your favorite holiday classics this year:

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, Franklin, Linus, and Sally for their backyard Thanksgiving dinner, which Peppermint Patty, the beloved and ever-so-bold Peppermint Patty decides to pressure Charlie Brown into throwing (despite his pre-existing plans).

Snoopy, with the help of Woodstock, prepares his own Thanksgiving meal, and everyone has a wonderful– and popcorn-filled– time.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is only available on Apple TV(plus).

Now is the time to watch.

Karen and her friends decide to build a snowman to celebrate Christmas Eve in the 1969 film Frosty the Snowman, and place a top hat belonging to the magician Professor Hinkle atop the snowman’s head.

Frosty comes to life thanks to the magical hat, and he and the kids dance and play together.

Professor Hinkle, however, is enraged about his misplaced hat, and the temperature is gradually rising, so the children and Frosty begin their journey to the North Pole to keep Frosty cool.

Several.

