How to Stream Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Biggie and Tupac Murders

In this documentary, filmmaker Nick Broomfield looks into the unsolved murders of rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Smalls and Shakur were two of the most famous musicians of their time.

In 2002, Broomfield released the documentary Biggie and Tupac, which featured an unverified conspiracy theory that Suge Knight, along with corrupt police officials, was involved in the 1997 shooting murder of Smalls in Los Angeles and the 1996 assassination of Shakur in Las Vegas.

Marion Knight, the former CEO of famed rap music label Death Row Records, was recently sentenced to 28 years in prison for homicide and other violent acts not typically associated with a highly successful record executive.

Death Row and how LA’s street gang culture had come to dominate its economic operations are explored in the film, as well as a link to alleged corrupt LA cops who were also gang members.

In this world of gang warfare and crooked cops, Shakur and Smalls were killed.

Former LAPD detective Russel Poole claims in the documentary that Knight ordered the assassination of Smalls in retaliation for the assassination of Shakur, and that the assassination was carried out with the help of LAPD detectives who allegedly moonlighted at Death Row Records.

These cops were also members of Knight’s criminal organization, the Mob Piru’s, and they used their resources to help with the hit on Biggie Smalls.

The film introduces new evidence and witnesses who saw these LAPD officers on the night of Smalls’ murder and claim that crucial information was allegedly kept and hidden from the Smalls estate, which had filed a (dollar)500 million lawsuit against them.

Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls and the Notorious BIG, was a rapper who died at the age of 24 in an unsolved murder in Los Angeles in 1997.

Smalls, a native of New York, had nearly single-handedly revitalized East Coast hip hop, which had been dominated by Dr. Dre.

In the early 1990s, Dre and Death Row Records popularized the West Coast “g-funk” sound.

Tupac Shakur was an American rapper and actor who came to symbolize the 1990s gangsta-rap aesthetic and, after his death, became a symbol of noble struggle.

With 75 million records sold to date, he is one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Tupac Shakur, a sensitive, brilliant, and tortured soul, was shot and killed in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

Six days later, he died, and his murder remains unsolved.

The Last Man Standing

Latest News from Infosurhoy.