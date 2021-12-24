How to Watch, Lineup, and More for Disney’s Christmas Day Parade

Even if you aren’t spending Christmas at Disney World or Disneyland this year, you can still spend the day with Mickey and his friends.

With a star-studded lineup of performers, Disney’s Christmas Day parade will return in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas parade in 2021, including where to watch it.

Since 1983, the Disney Christmas Day parade has been a holiday tradition.

The parade was reimagined last year as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

This year, things are back to normal, with floats spreading holiday cheer as they make their way down Main Street USA.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Disney Christmas Day parade will air in 2021.

The parade will be broadcast on ABC at 8:00 a.m. EST, and it will also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

From the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Derek and Julianne Hough host.

The parade is hosted by Trevor Jackson of Freeform and Sherry Cola of Good Trouble.

This award-winning a capella group covered the song “Making Christmas” from “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Christmas Day broadcast will include a full lineup of musical acts performing some of your favorite holiday tunes, in addition to the parade.

The following artists are on the bill:

Following the parade, you can continue your Disney holiday by watching one of the many original holiday movies or specials available on Disney(plus), including the Home Alone reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, Once Upon a Snowman, Noelle, and the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.

Home Alone, Jingle All the Way, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and other holiday classics are available to stream on the service.

It Was Almost a Wonderful Life-Inspired Title for ‘It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie’

If you’re not a Disney fan, there’s plenty of other festive programming to watch after you open your presents on Saturday morning.

Scrooged and The Polar Express will air back-to-back on AMC starting at 9:30 a.m., with a marathon of the beloved holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life on E!

The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, and The Santa Clause 3 are all available to watch on Freeform.

A Christmas Story will be broadcast continuously on TBS and TNT throughout the day, while various versions of A Christmas Carol will be broadcast on FX.

If a Christmas rom-com is more your style, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime will both be airing a selection of their original…

