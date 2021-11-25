How to Watch Season 1’s Thanksgiving Episode on ‘Chicago Fire’

How to Watch the Thanksgiving Episode of Season 1 of ‘Chicago Fire’

Fans of Chicago Fire Season 10 are aware that the One Chicago shows are currently on hiatus until November.

While Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD will return in 2021, fans may require a little something extra to get into the holiday spirit.

And don’t forget that the Thanksgiving episode of Chicago Fire Season 1 is called “Two Families.”

In 2021, here’s how you can watch the special season episode.

The holidays are occasionally featured in NBC’s One Chicago shows, and this is especially true for Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 7.

Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, the episode’s co-creators, wanted to incorporate Thanksgiving into the storyline, and they were successful.

Matt Casey is feeling the pressure in “Two Families,” according to one Chicago Center.

He has to deliver a baby in the midst of a car accident, and he manages to do so despite being flustered by the situation.

While Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) left Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire Season 10, season 1 episode 7 allows fans to revisit an early scene with the character.

In addition, Kelly Severide is seen dealing with his painkiller addiction in this episode.

He is aware that a drug test is imminent, and he must devise a strategy to avoid exposing his personal issues.

All of this takes place, of course, with the Thanksgiving theme as a backdrop.

A deep-fried turkey attempt goes horribly wrong, and a garage catches fire.

While Season 10 of Chicago Fire is available on Hulu, Season 1 is not.

One Chicago Center points out that fans can watch the first season on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

A Peacock Premium subscription is required, which costs (dollar)4.99 per month.

Fans who don’t want to watch the episode through Peacock can also buy it separately from Amazon Prime Video.

It can also be bought through Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.

There is no Thanksgiving special in Season 10 of Chicago Fire.

The show will, however, have a holiday special, according to showrunner Derek Haas.

