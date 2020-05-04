How to Watch the 2020 Met Gala Livestream, “A Moment With the Met”

The first Monday of May might not look the same this year with the postponement of the 2020 Met Gala but it’s still going to be a night of celebration.

Historically, the Met Gala—formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball—is one of the biggest nights in fashion. The “Super Bowl” of fashion, if you will. But amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the gala was postponed indefinitely.

However, Vogue is putting on something a little different for fashionistas everywhere. On Monday, May 4, Vogue will look back at highlights from previous years and the day will conclude with “A Moment With the Met”—a celebration, available via livestream only on YouTube.

“It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour said of this year’s Met Gala programming. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy.”

Check out all the details on how you can tune in below!

When is the 2020 Met Gala, “A Moment With the Met”?

The 2020 Met Gala “A Moment With the Met” livestream will be on Monday, May 4. Vogue also continue to look back at Met Gala’s of the past on Tuesday, May 5.

Start times on May 4: Throughout the day, Vogue will look back at the best moments from Met Gala’s past and the day will conclude with “A Moment With the Met” available exclusively on YouTube. “Liza Koshy‘s Best Red Carpet Moments” will begin at 10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PST. “Life in Looks: Naomi Campbell” will begin at 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PST. “A Moment With the Met” livestream will begin at 6 p.m. EST and 3 p.m. PST. “Everything You Need to Know About the Met Gala” will begin after at 7 p.m. EST and 4 a.m. PST.

Start times on May 5:

“Met Oral History: Cardi B and Jeremy Scott” will begin on Tuesday, May 5 on 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PST. “Met Oral History: Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney” will begin at 10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PST.

How can I watch the event?

You can watch the event exclusively on YouTube here.

Who will I see perform at the event?

Viewers are in luck! The livestream will include special performances by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set with Virgil Abloh.

What else can I expect?

Vogue will make a donation to both the Costume Institute and A Common Thread. They will also ask viewers to consider contributing to either organization if possible.

Anything else?

As fans may know, due to the global crisis, the Costume Institute’s “About Time: Fashion and Duration” exhibit at the Met Museum in New York City has been postponed until October 29.

While you wait, don’t forget to relive some of our favorite Met Gala moments with E! News. From our favorite looks of the 2010 Met Gala, the most OMG Met Gala looks of all time, the best Met Gala accessories of all time and so much more!