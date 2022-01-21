How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Athletes from all over the world will compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which will be held in February.

Following its Olympic debut in 2008, Beijing will be the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games in 2022.

This is also the second Olympic Games to be held in the midst of the pandemic.

The 109 events in this year’s Olympic Games are a new high, spanning 15 disciplines and seven sports.

Men’s and women’s big air freestyle, women’s monobob, and mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, snowboard cross, and mixed relay in short track speed skating will all make their Olympic debuts.

Simply put, the 2022 Winter Olympics are not to be missed.

Team USA is expected to compete in Beijing alongside other major contenders, bringing all nine of its gold medalists from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim in snowboarding; three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin in alpine skiing, three-time world champion; 2018 Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen; David Wise in freestyle skiing; Jamie Anderson in slopestyle and big air; Red Gerard in slopestyle; Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson in speed skating; Elana Meyers Taylor in bobsled; Jessie Dig

Overall, Team USA is expected to field around 200 athletes in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with athletes ranging in age from 16 to 40 and experience levels ranging from first-time Olympic competitors to those competing in their fifth Olympic Games.

The Olympic Winter Games in 2022 will be broadcast by NBCUniversal.

This means you can watch the nearly 200 hours of NBC’s live coverage on NBC or Peacock.

The Winter Olympics’ official cable home is USA Network, which will broadcast coverage starting in February.

2 to 20

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing:

When will the Winter Olympic Games in 2022 take place?

On Friday, February 1, 2022, the Winter Olympics will begin.

4, with a live opening ceremony and a repeat broadcast on NBC and Peacock during primetime.

Curling, freestyle skiing, and ice hockey, on the other hand, all start before the official opening ceremony.

