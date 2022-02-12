How to Watch the ‘Bel-Air’ Reboot of ‘The Fresh Prince’

How to Watch ‘Bel-Air’ Reboot ‘The Fresh Prince’

The lighthearted, feel-good ’90s sitcom you all know and love is getting a dramatic makeover in Peacock’s reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The new show, simply titled Bel-Air, will continue to follow West Philadelphia adolescent Will Smith, who is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Los Angeles, California, after getting into some trouble at home.

To be exact, Bel-Air.

This time, the show will be an hour-long drama that will tackle larger conflicts and complex issues that the original sitcom couldn’t fully address due to the 30-minute episode format.

The Peacock Original was inspired by a mock trailer for a film that reframed the sitcom as a drama and is executive produced by Fresh Prince breakout star Will Smith.

Starting in February, Peacock will stream the reboot exclusively.

The first three episodes were released on January 13th.

Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv, Carlton, Hilary, and Ashley will all return to Bel-Air.

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L Jones, and Simone Joy Jones star as Will, with Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L Jones, and Simone Joy Jones also starring.

Continue reading to learn how to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and where to find old episodes.

When is Bel-Air going to be released?

On February 28th, the film Bel-Air will be released.

Sunday, February 13th, is Super Bowl Sunday.

Where to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

Peacock is the only place where you can watch Bel-Air.

The first episode will be available for free, with the remainder of the first season available only to premium tier subscribers.

There are two premium tiers available on Peacock: a (dollar)5month ad-supported subscription and a (dollar)10month ad-free subscription.

A 7-day free trial is available for both tiers.

Where can I watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air episodes?

HBO Max has the entire series of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air available to watch.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special can be seen at the following locations:

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited 30 years after the show premiered to honor the Banks family and the show’s cultural impact.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion is currently available to watch on HBO Max.

