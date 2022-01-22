How to Watch the Crime Drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ That Everyone Is Talking About

How to Watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ the Crime Drama Fans Can’t Get Enough of

Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount(plus) is a must-see for fans of Dopesick, Yellowstone, or Mare of Easttown.

The Jeremy Renner-led crime drama follows the McLusky family as they try to restore order and justice to a town plagued by a broken prison system.

The Mayor of Kingstown premiered to 2.6 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched scripted dramas on the Paramount Network.

Learn how to watch Mayor of Kingstown without cable for free.

Mayor of Kingstown was produced by Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, and starred Hugh Dillon.

Dillon drew inspiration for the series from his hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

In the first episode, viewers meet Mike McLusky (Renner), Mitch McLusky’s (Kyle Chandler) right-hand man.

Between the police, criminals, inmates, correctional officers, and politicians, the two men act as power brokers to maintain order and justice in Kingstown.

The series addresses a variety of current issues in America, such as systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.

The McLuskys have another brother, Kyle (Taylor Handley), in addition to Mitch and Mike.

The eldest brother works as a detective for the Kingstown Police Department and tries to stay out of his brothers’ business affairs.

He is, however, inexorably drawn into the enterprise.

In the Mayor of Kingstown cast, Dianne Wiest plays Miriam, the McLusky brothers’ mother.

She is a college professor who also teaches inmates in a female prison as a volunteer.

Kyle’s partner at the Police Department is Dillon, who joins the cast as well.

Mayor of Kingstown’s first ten episodes are available to stream on Paramount(plus) right now.

Users can watch the show by downloading the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most TVs, phones, and devices.

There is a seven-day free trial for Paramount (plus).

Users of Amazon Prime can also sign up for a free trial.

However, Amazon Prime members do not have access to Paramount(plus).

Season 1 of (hashtag)MayorOfKingstown is now available on @ParamountPlus for binge-watching (and re-binging).

Jeremy Renner, star of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ describes Taylor Sheridan’s work as “violent” but “equally beautiful.”

Mayor of Kingstown is not available to stream on Netflix or Hulu.

The crime drama is only available through Paramount(plus) and is exclusive to the Paramount Network.

At the moment, there are ten episodes of…

