How to Watch the Finale of Dancing with the Stars 2021

THE WINNERS OF DANCING WITH THE STARS 2021 HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.

Fans have been watching 15 couples compete in choreographed dance routines for weeks in order to find out who will be the next DWTS champion tonight.

Every Monday at 8pm-10pm, ABC broadcasts the popular competition show live.

On Monday, November 22, ABC will air the 30th season finale.

Last season, Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev took first place in the dance competition, ahead of Hannah Brown and her partner Alan Bersten, who won in season 28.

For the past ten weeks, a couple has been eliminated from the show, leaving one less competitor vying to succeed Kaitlyn Bristowe as the show’s champion.

Only JoJo Siwa, NBA player Iman Shumpert, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby remain in the running for the title.

JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson have been dubbed the odds-on favorites to win the competition.

The couple has received multiple perfect scores throughout the season and has only been eliminated two times.

Amanda Kloots is the runner-up in the winner predictions, with a score that indicates she deserves to be considered for the title of newest champion.

Then there’s Iman Shumpert, who, according to reports, has been the biggest surprise of this season’s competition.

For the most up-to-date information on Dancing with the Stars, visit our live blog…

In an interview with Parade.com, Judge Derek Hough said of the NBA star, ”

“For example, consider Iman Shumpert.

He’s not the best dancer in the world, but there’s something about him that you can’t help but admire, right? He just has this swagger about him.”

The Dancing With The Stars competition has a prize that is highly sought after by the contestants.

Aside from the mirrorball trophy, each contestant is compensated for taking part in the competition.

The higher the contestants’ pay at the end of the show, the longer they go without being eliminated.

According to Variety, the stars are paid a (dollar)125,000 sign-on bonus just for showing up for the first two weeks of filming and rehearsals.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]