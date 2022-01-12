How to Watch the Lifetime Documentary ‘Janet Jackson’

A new documentary on Janet Jackson will premiere on Lifetime and A&E on Friday, January 28th, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the music icon’s first album. Jackson herself will give fans an intimate, honest look into her life and untold story.

The film has been in the works for five years and is simply titled Janet Jackson, after her 1982 debut album.

Unseen home videos, archival footage, interviews with stars who know her best, such as Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, and, of course, unfiltered moments with Ms. Elliott will be featured in the two-part, four-hour event.

Jackson’s own words.

Jackson is one of music’s best-selling and highest-earning artists, but her long career has been marred by personal tragedy and public scrutiny.

This authorized documentary will tell Jackson’s story in her own words, addressing scandals that surrounded her famous family and the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was the subject of the New York Times Presents documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, released in 2021.

Janet Jackson’s film will be released in January.

If you don’t have cable, find out how to watch the documentary on Hulu or Philo below.

