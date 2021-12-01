How to Watch the Lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in 2021

How to View the Lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in 2021

It’s time to deck the halls with the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will take place tonight, Dec.

a)

Continue reading to learn how to watch and what to expect.

It’s the happiest season of the year!

And you know what that means: the 89th annual lighting ceremony for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is tonight.

On Nov. 1, the magnificent 79-foot Norway spruce was lowered into place.

It’s the first Rockefeller tree from Maryland, and it’s 13 years old.

On Wednesday, December 6, a broadcasted celebration of the Rockefeller Center tree will take place.

1, which will undoubtedly get your season’s greetings off to a good start.

You won’t want to miss this historic and festive tradition, which features 50,000 multi-colored lights, a Swarovski star, and an A-lister lineup of performances, including Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Carrie Underwood, and many more.

The ceremony was closed to the public last year due to COVID safety concerns, but it will be open to the public again this year.

If you’re wondering how to watch the ceremony, we’ve got everything you need to know right here!

When is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree going to be lit in 2021?

The ceremony will take place tonight, December 3rd, at 7:00 p.m.

1 a.m.; 1 a.m.; 1 a.m.; 1

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

When and where will I be able to see it?

The two-hour event will air on NBC and will be streamed on Peacock.

However, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, an hour before the ceremony, an additional hour of programming will be available on NBC-owned TV stations and affiliates.

What is the name of the person who will be presiding over the event?

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker of TODAY will host the tree lighting ceremony.

Mario Lopez of Access Hollywood, Natalie Pasquarella of NBC4 New York, and David Ushery of NBC4 will host the pre-show festivities.

Who is going to be the star?

Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, José Feliciano with CNCO, Pentatonix, Come From Away’s cast, and the Radio City Rockettes are among the confirmed performers.

The tree, which will be on display between West 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City, will then be turned on every day from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. until Christmas Day, when it will be illuminated for 24 hours.

From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, it will be lit up.

(E! and NBC are both owned by NBCUniversal.)

How to View the Lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in 2021

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/JL_Gs_jeSAeG?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/Bd