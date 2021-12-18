How to Watch the Livestream of the 2022 Golden Globe Nominations

How to Watch the Golden Globe Nominations in 2022 in Real Time

It’s that time of year again: on Monday, December 13, 2021, the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes will be announced.

Find out how to watch the exciting event livestreamed right here.

The 79th annual Golden Globe nominations are coming to an end with a bang as the year draws to a close.

On Monday, December 1, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal the list of nominees for one of television and film’s biggest nights.

9 a.m. on the 13th.

6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

PT Viewers can watch the livestream directly on the Golden Globes website, as well as on the award show’s social media channels, including its YouTube channel.

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 6th, will be the first major award show of the new year.

9th of the year 2022

This time, however, there will be some differences.

While the important night will go on, NBC has already announced that it will not broadcast the ceremony, following backlash from the HFPA after it was revealed that its 87-member voter group had no Black members.

The HFPA has “completely overhauled its bylaws” over the last eight months, according to the organization’s website, and admitted its largest and most diverse class of voters to date, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement to E! News in May.

Change of this magnitude, however, necessitates time and effort, and we believe the HFPA requires more time to get it right.”

“We are hopeful that we will be able to air the show in January 2023,” the statement continued, “assuming the organization executes on its plan.”

Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Crown were among the television winners from the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, Sacha Baron Cohen for his role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and the late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom were among the notable actors who received trophies for their work on the big screen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globes winner, ahead of this year’s nominations…

