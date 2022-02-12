How to Watch the Oscars at Home and Have the Best Viewing Party

How to Watch the Oscars at Home and Host the Best Viewing Party

The Oscar nominations are in, and the 2022 Oscars are shaping up to be an unforgettable evening honoring the year’s most influential films.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 27.

You won’t want to miss out on what could be a historic night in Hollywood.

With a total of 12 nominations, The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, leads this year’s awards, with Dune close behind at ten.

With some significant firsts among the nominees and record-breaking nominations, the 2022 Academy Awards are already making history.

For his role in CODA, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Ari Wegner became the second female cinematographer to be nominated for her work in The Power of the Dog, and Denzel Washington broke his own record as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscar history with ten nominations.

For the first time since 2019, an official host will be present at the 94th Academy Awards.

Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about watching the Oscars this year, as well as shop for award-winning Oscar watch party supplies.

Also, if you need to catch up on all of the nominated films, be sure to check out ET’s guide to where you can watch all of the Best Picture nominees this year.

On Sunday, March 27, the 94th Academy Awards will be held.

The show will start at 8 p.m.

5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

ABC, PT

There is currently no host for the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022.

Since 2019, the ceremony has been without an official host, but the Academy announced its intention to name an official host this year.

This year’s nominations show was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, who were both actors.

8th, 2022

The Academy Awards in 2022 will be broadcast live on your local ABC station.

Keep reading if you’ve recently cut the cable cord or don’t have a TV antenna that will allow you to watch ABC for free.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

How to Watch the Oscars and Throw the Best Viewing Party at Home