How to Watch the Rams vs. Seahawks Super Bowl in 2022

How to Watch the Rams vs. Patriots Super Bowl in 2022

It’s time to place your order for wings and beer, as well as scout out your preferred couch spot.

That’s right, football’s biggest night is almost here! The NFL playoffs have concluded, and Super Bowl 2022 is just around the corner.

In less than two weeks, we’ll get another chance to see the National Football League crown a champion in Super Bowl LVI, which will be held at the Rams and Chargers’ brand new home, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you’re unsure about who, what, where, and when to watch, ET has you covered.

Your Super Bowl LVI plans for 2022 may be a little different this time, but we know you’ll still want to be a part of the action.

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast on NBC, and it will be available to watch live on Peacock’s premium tier, as well as on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, from the date and kickoff time to additional viewing locations and the halftime show.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 4th.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

On TV, Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC, so tune in there.

The game can also be streamed in a variety of locations.

Peacock, SlingTV, fuboTV, and Hulu Plus will offer streaming.

Subscribe now if you don’t have the right apps.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, according to the playoffs.

Last year, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan delivered a super memorable “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game, followed by a rendition of “America The Beautiful” from HER. We can’t wait to see who shows up to SoFi Stadium this year.

Prepare to “Lose Yourself” in the star-studded halftime show, which will feature Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and others.

