How to Watch the Star-Studded Call to Unite 24-Hour Livestream

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Your favorite celebrities are teaming up once again for a very special cause.

On May 1, over 200 stars, activists and leaders from across the world will unite to take part in The Call to Unite, a 24-hour livestream with the mission of providing emotional support to those coping with the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

By showcasing acts of kindness and providing hours of uplifting performances and conversations, people from across the world who are experiencing loneliness, grief and anxiety are invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving and sharing their stories, reminding us that we need each other now more than other.

This global event takes place three weeks after the One World: Together at Home livestream concert, which celebrated healthcare on the frontlines of the pandemic and brought together stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more for the cause.

Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can tune in to all the action!

When is The Call to Unite?

The global livestream will kick off on Friday, May 1 and air through Saturday, May 2, giving viewers 24 hours’ worth of uplifting moments from stars like Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and more as the world continues to practice social distancing. The Call to Unite will begin streaming at 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 1 and end at 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 2.

How can I watch the event?

The Call to Unite will be livestreamed at unite.us, but you can also tune in on supporting platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Spotify will also provide segments from the event on demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward.

Who will I see at the event?

There is an exciting lineup of entertainers, global leaders, activists and more. Featured on the star-studded roster is Alanis Morissette, Amandla Stenberg, Common, President George W. Bush, Jennifer Garner, Yo-Yo Ma, Maria Shriver, Martin Luther King III, 98 Degrees, Naomi Campbell, Rob Lowe, Josh Groban, Eva Longoriaand more. Together, these stars will stand in solidarity for those experiencing pain during the pandemic and carry out The Call to Unite‘s mission of lifting one another in this moment of need.

You can see the full list of everyone involved at The Call to Unite‘s website.

How can I do my part?

The Call to Unite is making it easy for people to give back during the event. Those interested can donate whatever they can to through the event’s charitable partners GiveDirectly and Points of Light.