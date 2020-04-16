How to Watch the Star-Studded One World: Together At Home Concert on TV and also Online

If you need a pick-me-up, then you are in good luck due to the fact that the One World: Together in the house show is just around the bend!

In instance you hadn’t heard, Saturday (Apr. 18) loads of your favorite celebs are collaborating for a one-night special to raise your spirits, highlight frontline health care workers and assist continue the fight versus the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization as well as Global Citizen-backed home entertainment special attributes acts curated by none apart from Lady Gaga as well as is assured to be a blast with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and also Stephen Colbert organizing.

Check out all the details on how to enjoy below so that you can listen to all the action!

When is the “One World: Together in your home” Event?

On Saturday, Apr. 18, the event will certainly start with a six-hour livestream prior to the hosted two hour program with artists like Lady Gaga and also Taylor Swift doing.

Begin Times: Livestream from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST; straight program from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on program networks; reairing of two-hour event from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on added networks.

Exactly how can I see the occasion?

You can head to E! Online to enjoy the six-hour livestream when it begins or capture it on other systems like Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and also YouTube.

NBC, ABC and also CBS will certainly broadcast the two-hour program beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST and PST, 7 p.m. Central, adhered to by a reairing of the program at 11:00 p.m. on networks like E! and also Bravo.

Who will I see execute at the event?

There is an amazing schedule of artists, comedians as well as more.

Amongst the checklist are Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Maren Morris, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Usher, Stevie Wonder and also a lot more.

There are additionally celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Tim Gunn, Jason Segal, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, Idris Elba and also others that will be signing up with the fun. Whether it’s with funny illustrations or musical numbers, the occasion promises to raise your spirits while informing on the latest around COVID-19.

You can see the complete checklist of everybody included at Global Citizen’s website.

How can I do my component?

You can head to the Global Citizen website to do something about it that will certainly aid like vowing to stay at home, taking tests on how to secure yourself and spreading the word to your pals.

With Global Citizen’s reach having influenced 880 million lives and obtaining fans to take 24 million activities around the globe to aid, you can join the reason to assist the organization continue making the globe a far better area.