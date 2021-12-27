How to win (dollar)25,000 from liqueur brand Kahla – but are you willing to do what it takes to get the money?

How could you win (dollar)25,000 from liqueur brand Kahla – but would you be willing to do what it takes to get it?

A LUCKY couple will win big in the new year – but there’s a catch.

One couple will receive (dollar)25,000 from Kahla liqueur if they go screen-free for 30 nights.

On December 7, the company announced the Stir It Up Challenge, with the goal of encouraging couples to spice up their nightly routine by going screen-free.

“One of the biggest things getting in the way of happy relationships is – you guessed it – screen time,” according to the brand’s website, with nearly half of Americans admitting to spending five to six hours per day on their phones. Technology is “stealing quality time from our partners.”

“That’s why Kahla wants to help couples break up the monotony and inject a little more fun into their daily lives together.”

Couples must submit a video answering a series of questions about their relationship, including how long they’ve been together, where they met, what their nightly routine looks like, what they’re passionate about and how they spend their time when they’re not on their phones, and their favorite Kahla concoction.

Once a couple has been chosen, they must go internet and mobile device-free for 30 days, beginning January 16, from 6.30 p.m. to 6.30 a.m.

Fortunately, they won’t have to figure out what to do with themselves every night of the challenge because Kahla will provide them with a “kit that includes 30 nights of activities to fuel the fun throughout the duration of the challenge,” including everything from a step-by-step guide to making an espresso martini to a feng shui lesson.

And if the couple thinks they can get away with some extra screen time, the challenge’s required polygraph test will reveal any rule-breaking.

Couples have until January 2 to enter, and the lucky couple selected to complete the challenge will be notified soon after.

“The (hashtag)KahluaStirItUpChallenge gives couples the chance to reconnect and liven up their nightly routines for a big reward,” says Kahla.

So, do you want to join us?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.