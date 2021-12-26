How Tom Hanks’ ‘Cast Away’ Inspired a Hit TV Show By Accident

How ‘Cast Away,’ starring Tom Hanks, Unintentionally Inspired a Hit TV Show

Tom Hanks has starred in some of the most well-known films in recent decades.

Thrillers, comedies, dramas, and everything in between were all represented by the two-time Academy Award winner.

He’s even been known to provide the voice for a certain string-puppet cowboy doll, much to the delight of audiences all over the world.

People all over the world flocked to see Tom Hanks hang out on an island by himself in the 2000 film Cast Away because of his charisma.

However, the majority of people are probably unaware that the film was the inspiration for a hugely popular television show.

Hanks probably didn’t have a hard time reuniting with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis.

After all, that film grossed hundreds of millions of dollars in the United States when it was released in 1994.

Few, however, expected the director and his star to focus on a story about a FedEx employee who becomes stranded on a deserted island.

Cast Away, despite all odds, became a hit.

The film grossed (dollar)430 million worldwide, despite a reported production budget of (dollar)90 million.

Hanks was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance, but his co-star Wilson was passed over for Best Supporting Volleyball.

Of course, Hollywood would want to cash in on Cast Away’s success in some way.

The idea for a TV show based on Zemeckis’ film was never fully realized.

According to Chicago Magazine, they eventually became a pitch for a series called Nowhere.

That seed of an idea eventually grew into the hit television show Lost.

The survivors of an airplane crash who are stranded on a mysterious island were the subject of that show.

Week after week, viewers tuned in to learn more about the ostensibly supernatural forces at work on Lost, which lasted six seasons.

Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O’Quinn, and Jorge Garcia were among the cast members of the series, which aired from 2004 to 2010.

It’s probably for the best that a Cast Away television series never got off the ground.

Attempts to adapt the actor’s films for television have failed numerous times in Hollywood.

Bachelor Party and Big-themed shows were never made.

Even the recently canceled Disney(plus) series Turner and Hooch, which was based on Tom Hanks’ 1989 film of the same name, was canceled after only one season.

