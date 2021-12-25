How Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Honored Alabama’s 16th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s 16th Birthday Celebration

Sixteen is unquestionably the sweetest age of them all, especially if Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are in charge of the festivities.

Take a look at the Alabama Barker celebrations that were planned.

When you’re 23, no one likes you.

But 16, especially if you’re Alabama Barker, is the most delightful age of all.

For the teen’s birthday celebration on December 1st,

Alabama’s dad, Travis Barker, and soon-to-be stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, lavished her with love—and luxuries. To begin, the couple surprised Alabama, whose mother is Shanna Moakler, with giant silver balloons spelling out BAMA 16.

While Kourtney reminisced about her and Alabama over the years on Instagram, Travis gushed about his youngest, captioning his Instagram Story, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!”

She, of course, felt that adoration.

She spent the day tubing with her family, which included Kourtney and Reign Disick, before posting on Instagram about the two Cartier bracelets she received and the white Bottega Veneta boots Kris Jenner gave her.

Even so, it appears that the small things are what matter the most.

Though Kourtney has always been a part of Alabama’s life—they’re neighbors, after all—her father’s friendship with the Poosh founder has given her the feeling of having a second mother.

“Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on,” a source previously told E! News, adding that the teen is often invited over for Pilates and lunches.

“Of course, Kourt will never be her biological mother, but having her around is comforting for Alabama.”

Take a look inside their blended family in the video below…

Dec. 16 is Alabama’s 16th birthday.

Kourtney and Travis surprised her with BAMA 16-themed balloons on her 24th birthday.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!” wrote her father in the caption.

Travis appeared in a TikTok video with Kourtney and Penelope, which was shared on the mother and daughter’s joint account.

“So happy for you guys,” Travis’s daughter Alabama captioned a photo of Blink-182 drummer Travis and Kourtney celebrating their engagement.

“I adore both of you!” exclaims the narrator.

Landon Barker, Travis’ 17-year-old son, joined his father and Kourtney at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California for some Halloween festivities.

Kourtney enlisted her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios’…

