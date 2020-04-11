How True Thompson Is Celebrating Her Last Day as a One-Year-Old

Two is better than one!

Believe it or not, Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter is turning two years old on Easter Sunday… which is only a day away.

And it’s safe to say the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting a little emotional over True Thompson‘s upcoming second birthday.

“My TuTu will be two tomorrow,” the Good American founder wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’m freaking out just a little.”

She later asked her daughter, “Whose birthday is it tomorrow?” True replied, “TuTu’s!”

So how is Khloe’s baby girl celebrating her last day as a one-year-old?

Well, for starters: True is looking fabulous as ever on Saturday afternoon. The little one looked like a princess, as she dressed in a blush-colored tulle dress and held up a wand.

But when she was done spreading some magic, she went inside her playhouse and cooked a few (pretend) meals for her momma.

“Wow, pasta you made me?” Khloe asked True when she gave her a pot of noodles. Later, her little nugget treated her to some cupcakes. “Is that for me,” the reality TV star said, to which True replied, “Yes!”

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this Kardashian-Jenner birthday party will hit a little differently this year.

The little one will celebrate her second birthday with her mom and dad, Tristan Thompson.

“Khloe is going to have a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan,” a source recently shared with E! News. “She’ll make the day extra special for True, even though it will be just them.”

“Khloe is going to go out of her way to make it a fun day for True with egg-dyeing and sweets,” the insider added. “She and Tristan are getting along well and it’s been nice to have him around more than they expected.”

According to the source, the famous family also plans to spends to celebrate True’s birthday and Easter Sunday over Zoom. Even cuter? The family will sing “Happy Birthday” to True via video, the insider shared.

This birthday will definitely be one to remember!