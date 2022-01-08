How True to Life is the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Series?

Women of the Movement, a new ABC series produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, premieres tonight, but is the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley story accurate?

The ABC historical drama Women of the Movement is based on two books that retell Emmett Till’s true story.

According to most news outlets, Women of the Movement is based on Devery S Anderson’s book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.

The opening credits reveal, however, that the series is also based on Mamie Till-Mobley’s account in Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime That Changed America.

Before her death in 2003, Till-Mobley (played by Adrienne Warren) collaborated on her book with Christopher Benson.

Random House released the book the same year, almost 50 years after Emmett Till’s death.

Her memoir was compared to The Washington Post’s Anne Frank Diary (via Amazon) because she gave such a gripping account of the events.

Devery S Anderson’s book used the trial transcript, depositions, and interviews with Carolyn Bryant to the FBI to uncover the true story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley. Family members of Till and Mamie also spoke with Anderson, many for the first time.

Anderson also interviewed several journalists who covered the 1955 murder trial.

Women of the Movement on ABC, which is based on both books, is shockingly accurate.

If the two books weren’t proof enough, the ABC News series Let the World See confirms it.

Women of the Movement airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ABC, followed by the docuseries Let the World See.

Mamie and Till’s family recount the events of 1955 in a later broadcast.

After watching Women of the Movement on ABC, viewers can watch Let the World See, a companion show about Emmett Till’s brutal murder and subsequent trial.

Reverend Wheeler Park, Jr., the last remaining witness to Emmett’s kidnapping, spoke with ABC to recount what he saw for the series.

