How Victoria Beckham Celebrated Her ”Stranger Than Usual” Birthday

A birthday Victoria Beckham will never forget.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girls member celebrated her 46th birthday unlike any other. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the star wasn’t able to go all out and celebrate with a huge bash.

However, that doesn’t mean she didn’t have one memorable birthday.

She got to spend it with her husband, David Beckham, and kids: Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham. She explained that her son, Brooklyn Beckham wasn’t able to join in on the fun.

“It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual,” she shared on Instagram on Friday, alongside a throwback image of herself. “But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today.”

She added, “I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight!”

For her birthday, the fashion mogul revealed she got some fresh air and went for a bike ride with her nearest and dearest.

She later added, “I had the most special day today.”

The soccer legend also gave his leading lady a shout out.

“Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day,” David shared, with a picture of Victoria from her Spice Girls days.

The party isn’t slowing down anytime soon for the longtime couple. They’ll make an appearance on the One World: Together at Home concert, which is bringing people together to spread love and support to essential workers on the frontlines during this pandemic. Moreover, this special will help with COVID-19 relief efforts.