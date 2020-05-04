How we find peace during the quarantine

Flattening the curve through self-isolation at home is a minor sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic, but not without challenges. How can you ward off loneliness in the absence of community? What can we do to keep fear at bay in such an emotionally tense time? How do we fill in the hours in front of us and use this time to make connections, pursue long-neglected hobbies and discover new ones, and give our everyday life a little positivity and calm?

We introduce Relaxation, a new, recurring feature in which Yahoo employees share the way we find moments of peace, ease, and inspiration in these difficult times. From soothing strategies to increase our mental health to the loss of virtual social calls, newly discovered passions and other joyful distractions, these are the things that get us through quarantine. The days may feel uncertain, but beauty and bright spots abound.

Gardening

Jen Fox turns to gardening to relax during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Jen Fox)

In early February, I took my 3-year-old son to the local garden center to pick strawberry plants. I was determined to get him excited about gardening. However, his excitement continued for about as long as I expected – about a day – and then the reality that I was taking care of strawberries came and I became the sole owner of my balcony field. The California Home Stay Ordinance came into effect in mid-March, and since then I’ve found that plant care is almost a form of therapy. It gives me a feeling of calm and peace that is not there at all during the hours when my husband and I have full-time jobs and an overactive (and under-stimulated) preschooler. Sure, I may have entered an obsessive area – I’ve spent more money than I’ll ever be stuck in fruit, and released nearly 2,000 ladybugs to clear up aphid infestation – but it was great fun. Now I’m spending my morning watering, picking the parts that shouldn’t be there, and watching the fruits of my work arrive in the form of sweet red berries. In my head I’m the star of a Nancy Meyers film – maybe a similar one It’s complicated, where Meryl Streep maintains an immaculate garden – and although it only takes a few minutes every day, it’s a total Zen moment. – Jen Fox, senior manager, visual production

Quiet app for sleep and meditation

I’ve been using the Calm app for some time now, and lately I’ve found it very useful for relaxing in the afternoon. While my 4 year old daughter is absolutely adorable, it is known to test my patience. After explaining why it is important to wash our hands after wiping our buttocks for the 268th time, it is exactly what I need to get my mind right, spending 10 minutes of daily rest. Then I am ready to explain calmly why we cannot have ice cream for dinner for the 326th time. – Nick Paschal, executive producer of Yahoo Entertainment

Adopt a cat



Beth Greenfield and her family have a newly adopted cat to keep them company. (Photo: Beth Greenfield)

When we decided to adopt a new cat about two weeks after NYC closed, it was uncharacteristic – our last cat had died unexpectedly just a month earlier, and we would normally have waited longer out of respect for him. But these were not normal times – and we wanted a cat for our daughter, 11, because we knew things would soon become lonely and fast. Arlo, a 1-year-old tabby, came to us through a family who had to take him in because of their baby’s allergies. We all still adapt to each other, but it healed having someone outside of us who cares about the world, gets to know it, and helps them put it in perspective. ” – Beth Greenfield, chief editor of Yahoo Life

Gratitude on Sundays

It’s easy to worry about anything that went wrong in a given week. (Insulting a neighbor’s car to get groceries was a dim light on Wednesday, as was my daughter hours ago.) So we go around the table every Sunday and say one thing we’re grateful for. I start: This week I loved squeezing in time during work breaks to read to my 1-year-old (even if she has to throw up about me!). Give it a try, whether you’re alone or video chatting with loved ones. It’s a nice reminder that life could be worse. – Taryn Ryder, senior author of Yahoo Entertainment

Yo Re Mi Baby Yoga

My baby didn’t really learn to walk until the end of January; Thanks to my desperate YouTube quarantine entertainment dive that wasn’t a “Baby Shark” remix, he’s now a full yogi who signals that he’s ready for his Yo Re Mi videos by saying mine old yoga mat wound up and immersed in a downward movement -face dog. When he was 18 months old, he and I took child-friendly steps, led by the couple Dan and Rachel Costello. While most routines are playful and involve catchy tunes and repetitive movements (“We’re making a pizza” and the “Wash Your Hands” trend are favorites), some basic poses and even mindfulness and meditation teach breathing. The Yo Re Mi app offers advanced routines for subscribers. – Erin Donnelly, Yahoo Life writer and editor

Sewing masks

I was inspired by all of these DIY mask tutorials to try and make face masks for my 4 and 6 year old sons, who have mostly been stuck inside for a month. I thought if I could make them with fun stuff like my children’s old Batman pajama bottoms they would be less scary or sad. I haven’t sewn regularly since college (when I was making pillows and selling for gas money), but I thought it would be a productive way to relax. I even muted at work during one of my conference calls. It was fun, but my masks sucked: too big, too tight, wrong fabric, strange fit. Luckily, my neighbor is a fashion designer who has converted her entire studio to thousands of hospital masks and has offered to make a few for us. – – Lindsay Powers, Yahoo consultant and author, You can’t fuck your kids

Group dance classes via zoom



Jen Kucsak and her friends learn pop dance routines through Zoom. (Photo: Jen Kucsak)

I never liked to dance, so I definitely never liked to attend dance classes. But in the age of quarantine and since I’m all alone in my apartment, I thought about how I could spend my time better than logging in to Zoom with friends and finally learning my favorite dance routines from the comfort of my own home. And so we gather around our computers every day after work, play our favorite videos of pop culture and dance with them. From NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” to Britney Spear’s “Oops I Did It Again”, we taught ourselves the best party tricks in the book when the day comes when we can actually celebrate again and do some moves. – Jen Kucsak, producer of Yahoo Life and Entertainment

coloring

A number of artists that I follow on social media offer free coloring pages to download while we’re all looking for protection, and I figured when it was better than now to get on the adult painting train. After I finished my first page of James Jean, I get the color hype totally. It’s a simple, relaxing activity that doesn’t require too much commitment or energy, but still feeds my creative juices and gives me something pretty that I can share on Instagram or use to decorate my walls. Be inspired by Audrey Kawasaki, Together Gallery, Felicia Chiao, Eric Junker and Michael C. Hsiung. – Chrissy Nguyen, editor-in-chief of Yahoo Entertainment

Face mask Friday

I found it very helpful to have little rituals to look forward to, especially “Face Mask Friday”. Although I never have toilet paper, my drugstore has many leaf masks – an inexpensive reward. My “facial” begins with a charcoal mask. About 20 minutes later, peel dirt and oil off your face, along with the worries of the week! Then it is 20 minutes with a moisturizing gel mask. You can’t do much with the masks, so I’ll do Zen for 40 minutes. Light candles, play music and have a straw ready for your wine. Your skin will thank you, but your soul may need it most. – Becky Horvath, producer of Yahoo Life and Entertainment

Animal videos

One of the (many) unexpected things that resulted from our on-site orders caused by corona viruses was my and my wife’s daily routine of watching animal videos online. It’s not for lack of affection or lack – we have two small dogs and a fairly large cat – but it’s a nice, soothing thing to look forward to every day that we share with our furry kids. Anything not related to the virus, its spread, or the curve is welcome, but I think watching animals – be it pets known on social media, animals from the Shedd Aquarium or the Cincinnati Zoo, or brief ones Featurettes on Disney + – an insight into a carefree existence, one where real problems like COVID-19 or bills or childcare don’t exist. Some suggestions: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund; Tucker Budzyn; Walter Geoffrey the Frenchie; Charlie the Golden; Shedd Aquarium; Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens. – John Parker, Senior Manager, Content Operations at Yahoo Sports

Virtual escape rooms for children

Because we (literally) cannot escape, my 5-year-old son and I have virtual escape rooms with children’s topics such as The avengers, Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland. Despite the cartoons, the escape rooms are quite difficult and include math, memory and critical thinking (equally challenging for me) and using the computer. Digital escape rooms are also a fun addition to homeschooling and even reading, as each room has a fun “mysterious” plot and the kids end with a sense of achievement. – Elise Solé, author and editor of Yahoo Life

Bird watching in the back yard



The family of Ethan Alter closely watched their bird feeder and the creatures he attracts. (Photo: Ethan Alter)

During the first week of quarantine, we brought my daughter’s clay birdhouse out of hibernation and put it back in its place. Since then we have had a front row seat for a natural show in the back yard, with a regular cast of characters. There is a cardinal couple who come together in the morning and late afternoon, a lone blue jay that shows up every other day, and a bright yellow goldfinch that has achieved the status of “Very Special Guest Star”. Comedy antics that steal scenes are offered by squirrel-goers Itchy and Scratchy who fight and fight (and fight and fight and fight) to get the first dibs at breakfast. But there are also moments of natural harmony: only recently did a sparrow visit the automatic feeder while a chipmunk was waiting for its use and a squirrel was looking for loose seeds on the ground. Sharing is important to all of you. – Ethan Alter, senior author of Yahoo Entertainment

Chess games with friends over the phone

Even if I don’t win, and even though it’s on my phone, ending a game of chess (via Chess.com) feels like a small win. And at a time when victories of all sizes are in short supply, it is comforting to check off something for the day, something stimulating that requires thinking and strategy and ends permanently, especially when so much of my daily routine is increasingly similar Marmot day. It’s also a pleasure to talk to friends about trash in the AIM-like chat feature. It feels almost normal. Super nerdy, but normal. – Jon San, producer of Yahoo Life and Entertainment

Tie dye



Kerry Justich delves into the tie dye trend. (Photo: Kerry Justich)

Tie-Dye seems to be reviving at the perfect time, as people are stuck at home everywhere and looking for fun lounge wear. While online stores place endless advertisements for tie dye welding sets at a higher price, social media has quickly become an encyclopedia with tips for DIY tie dye at home. Using TikTok and YouTube videos as a guide, I was able to create some vibrant t-shirts for warmer weather using an online batik kit and a welding kit that I made myself with a little bleach. – Kerry Justich, Yahoo Life news and feature writer

Zoom game evenings

I’m not a great participant in activities, but if your friends suggest playing bingo through zoom, there are few things as tempting as a random number generator, dozens of bingo cards, and screaming on your computer screen when you win. Bingo wasn’t my only game of choice. I held marathon gin rummy sessions with my husband, joined virtual trivia with friends hosted by the same host who plays games at a local bar, and even found the solution to the problem New York Times Spelling competition. Games are a welcome distraction week for orders that stay at home, and they keep me sharp – and healthy. – Alexis Shaw, Yahoo Life and Entertainment news editor





