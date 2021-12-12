How ‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Related to ‘Little House on the Prairie’ on the Hallmark Channel

‘When Calls the Heart’: How ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Is Related to the Hallmark Channel Series

When the Heart Sings and Little House on the Prairie have a special bond that transcends their historical frontier settings.

In fact, if it weren’t for the classic Michael Landon series, there’s a good chance the Hallmark Channel show wouldn’t exist.

Why the TV Series ‘When Calls the Heart’ Almost Didn’t Happen

Janette Oke’s books were a source of inspiration for When Calls the Heart.

Her Canadian West series, set around the turn of the century, follows Elizabeth, a young teacher who relocates to a small town in the Canadian Rockies and falls in love with a local Mountie.

Oke was born more than 70 years after Laura Ingalls Wilder, the author of the Little House on the Prairie books that inspired the television show.

However, the backgrounds of the two authors are similar.

Oke, like Wilder, grew up in a log cabin and attended a one-room school.

“I was born on the prairies of Canada.

My mother gave birth to me at home.

This has a very old west feel to it.

She said in an interview with the Dove Foundation, “I was born in a little log house.”

“To deliver me, the doctor came out to our house.

As a result, it sounds extremely antiquated.

I went to a one-room country school when I was younger.

So much of what I write comes from my background — as a teenager, and even earlier, I was fascinated by the west and the pioneer days.”

Wilder and Oke aren’t just from the same town.

Members of the Landon family have also adapted both of their works into popular TV shows.

Little House on the Prairie, starring Michael Landon as Charles “Pa” Ingalls, premiered in 1974 and ran until 1982.

He also served as an executive producer on the show and directed several episodes.

Michael Landon Jr., Landon’s son, worked on the Little House set as a child, according to a 2014 interview with The Globe and Mail.

When he started his own career in the entertainment industry as an adult, that experience had a big impact on him.

Oke began work on When Calls the Heart after making a film adaptation of his novel Love Comes Softly.

In 2013, a TV movie aired.

After that, there was a TV series, which was recently renewed…

