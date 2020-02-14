How Will Ferrell Keeps Valentine’s Day Spicy After 20 Years of Marriage

When it comes to romance, consider Will Ferrell an expert.

On Wednesday, the funnyman stopped by The Late Show and shared how he keeps the romance alive in his relationship with his wife of almost 20 years Viveca Paulin—and of course, it’s with his famous sense of humor. While breaking down how the longtime couple have spent their past Valentine’s Days together, Will explained that he’s mastered the art of crafting the perfect love note.

“I do send flowers,” he told host Stephen Colbert. “I’m very good about flowers and I do write very interesting notes—personal notes that Viveca, bless her heart, I was telling that I was going to maybe talk about this and she found a number of the cards.”

Pulling out a pile of the actual notes the Saturday Night Live alum had actually sent from his pocket, he graciously read some of them to Stephen.

“Starting with, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, Viveca,'” Will said as he read the first card. “‘My love for you has grown over the years by a total of 3%.'”

After receiving a roar of laughter from the audience, Will continued with his second message: “‘Honey, you are a great mother. But you have no sense of personal space. Back off. Happy Valentine’s Day.'”

Amazed by the contents of his Valentine’s Day card, Stephen was eager to know if Will’s florist was in on the joke. “My assistant has to call these in…and they just write it down,” the Downhill star explained. “They are so over it now. They’re just, ‘Uh-huh, uh-huh. Got it. Thank you.'”

Eager to read the remaining cards, Will continued, “‘My heart skips a beat every time I think you, because of my atrial fibrillation.'” Tooting his own horn, he said, “That’s pretty good.”

Prefacing the final card, the Elf star said, “This is just short and sweet” and then read, “‘Happy Valentine’s Day. Don’t be a witch.'”

Sharing a laugh with Stephen over the ridiculous tradition he had created, Will had a sweet moment of reflection and gushed, “But how lucky to find someone who thinks that’s funny. She’s a keeper.”