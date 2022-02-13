How will I be able to watch 60 Minutes tonight?

I’m not sure how I’ll be able to watch 60 Minutes tonight.

60 Minutes has been on the air for over 50 years and is known as one of the most hard-hitting news programs in history.

It’s the 54th season of the critically acclaimed show.

On both CBS and Paramount(plus), 60 Minutes airs on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. ET.

The show can also be seen on the CBS News app on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Since December 1975, 60 Minutes has occupied this time slot.

If an NFL game is scheduled for later in the day, 60 Minutes may begin at 7.30 p.m. ET.

60 Minutes has been a television news magazine broadcast program since 1968.

Investigative reports, interviews, feature segments, and in-depth profiles are among the topics covered on the show.

60 Minutes has won the number one program award a record five times since its inception.

The show went on to win more Emmy Awards than any other primetime program in history, with over 130.

Despite the fact that 60 Minutes employs several correspondents as hosts, none of them appear on the screen at the same time.

Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, and John Dickerson are among the full-time hosts on the show.

Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Jon Wertheim are some of the part-time correspondents who have appeared on the show.

