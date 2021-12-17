How Will ‘The Goldbergs’ Film Jeff Garlin’s Final Episode Without Him?

According to TV Line, the ABC sitcom used a body double to film the remaining episodes of Season 9 following news that Jeff Garlin would be leaving the show immediately following an investigation into complaints about his on-set behavior.

While the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum was supposed to return to set to film his final scenes as Murray Goldberg, Garlin ultimately declined the required COVID-19 test, and the show decided to go with a body double instead.

In post-production, Garlin’s face will be added to the body.

Garlin denied being fired from the long-running series in early December, following complaints about the actor’s use of offensive language and unwanted physical contact on set of The Goldbergs.

Following an HR investigation into Garlin’s on-set behavior, the actor and production company Sony Pictures Television agreed to part ways “effectively immediately,” according to Deadline.

The complaints against Garlin dated back to 2019 and included an allegation from a camera assistant who objected to Garlin’s use of the word “vagina,” after which the actor allegedly wrapped his arms around her and continued to repeat the word into her face.

Garlin allegedly berated another female assistant, as did her husband, who also worked on the show.

Garlin allegedly only came to set a few times after the latter incident, during which he allegedly mocked HR guidelines.

While Garlin’s behavior can make people uncomfortable, he told Vanity Fair in early December that nothing he says or does is meant to make people laugh.

“If what I say offends someone, all I can say is I’m sorry,” he said at the time, promising he wouldn’t hug anyone else on set again but refusing to agree to watch his words.

“I’d never physically put [himself]to someone,” Garlin added to the outlet.

And he would never say anything hurtful to anyone.”

Fans have been wondering how the writers will handle Garlin’s departure as the patriarch of the Goldberg family.

While the body double will be used to end Season 9, it is unknown how Murray will be written out in the future.

