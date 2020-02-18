How YOU could become a first time buyer

Financial expert Martin Lewis has revealed how being frugal and maxing out an ISA could help get first-time buyers on the market.

The 47-year-old, from Manchester, shared his five top tips while speaking with potential first time buyers struggling to get on the property ladder on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show last night.

He pointed to the importance of ISAs, protecting your credit score and advised those who are single to buy with a non-romantic partner.

He also said mortgages ‘don’t work strictly on multiples of salary anymore’ and indicated the importance of the ‘affordability check’ made before a mortgage offer, revealing that frugality in the months before applying was vital.

Martin met Kirsty while visiting Cardiff and advised the nervous first-time buyer on purchasing a home with her husband.

She explained: ‘My issue is that all of the jobs I’m applying for are six-month contracts, so I’m wondering how that would affect my chances of getting a good mortgage.’

She explained her partner had permanent work, and a larger income, and she said her husband had a ‘full’ lifetime ISA.

But she also revealed she had an ISA which was not full, with Martin quickly telling her she should ‘max’ the ISA out.

He said: ‘You’re a unit, you’re buying a house together. Every penny you put in that, you get a penny and a quarter. You get 25 per cent bonus on that. You should both be maxing that out.’

He explained: ‘The Lifetime ISA lets you buy a house worth up to £450,000, put the maximum £4,000 a year in it and the state gives you £1,000 a year on top.’

Martin pointed to the importance of the ‘affordability check’, saying that mortgages are no longer ‘just’ about income, but savings and outgoings were also taken into account.

He said: ‘I would start to become frugal, because you know about affordability scoring?

‘Unlike a loan or a credit card, where they do it statistically based on what you’re likely to do, with a mortgage they actually look at what you’ve got coming in and going out.’

He said: ‘I’m not saying frugal, don’t go out and don’t do anything, but it’s a good moment to show you’ve got spare income.

He went on to say that it was vital to be frugal and try to save for at least six months before buying a property.

Martin explained: ‘A bit of frugality, in the three to six months before applying for a mortgage is useful.’

The financial expert recommended talking to a mortgage broker for advice on the biggest mortgage that you’re likely to get, in addition to looking at mortgage comparison services.

He went on: ‘Once you get your job, call a mortgage broker. Any good one will only charge you when you get a mortgage.

‘Some are fee-free anyway, but you also want to do a mortgage comparison to make sure you can get the cheapest rate.’

‘Your question is one of acceptability. It’s not “What’s the cheapest rate?”, it’s “What’s the cheapest rate that I can get with my temporary income and what’s coming in?” and that’s when a mortgage broker is really good.

‘They’re better at mapping you to a lender who will accept you at the cheapest rate you can.’

He added: ‘So my prescription for you, is max out your ISAs, protect your credit score and go a bit frugal.’

Elsewhere in the programme, he also advised that it’s easier to get a mortgage if you have more than one income.

He told 50-year-old singleton Nigel, who has an annual salary of around £18,000 and was looking to buy in London, to consider purchasing a property with his friend.

Martin advised drawing up a legal contract, to ensure that any issues that could crop up would be easily dealt with.