HoYeon Jung of Squid Game referred to this lip balm as her “favorite thing” at one point.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

How are your lips right now? What’s their general winter mood like? Are they screamin’ for help? We know ours do.

They chap, crack, and occasionally bleed.

We’ve started using lip scrubs and, as always, layering on the lip balm, but the relief is fleeting.

We despise chapped lips in every way.

They hurt first and foremost, and they are unsightly.

We can’t even hide them because any lipstick we apply looks patchy and uneven on top of them.

So now it’s time to find a solution.

Fortunately, that solution does not entail weekly visits to an esthetician or the purchase of (dollar)100 products.

It might just come in the form of a low-cost Amazon package in this case!

At Amazon, you can get the Lucas Papaw Ointment Twin Pack for just (dollar)13! Prices are correct as of January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

From Alison Brie to Sara Sampaio to Squid Game breakout star and SAG nominee HoYeon Jung, the Lucas Papaw Ointment has been around for over a century and is still a top choice in celebrities’ makeup bags.

Jung shot to international fame after appearing in Netflix’s mega-hit, but she’s been a top model in South Korea for years, and she was even featured in a Vogue video in 2016!

Jung shared her favorite skincare and makeup tips and products in her quick Beauty Secrets video.

“This is my favorite thing,” she said, holding up her tube of Lucas Papaw Ointment for the camera before dotting and massaging it onto her lips with her finger.

The iconic packaging caught our eye right away!

Please note that prices are correct as of January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’ve tried a lot of lip balms and nothing seems to work, try this one.

When it comes to chapped lips and skin, many people consider papaw, a fruit similar to papaya, to be the holy grail ingredient.

Don’t use the lip applicator that comes with this product.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Once Called This Lip Balm Her ‘Favorite Thing’