HoYeon Jung Reveals One ‘Important’ Life and Fame Lesson She Learned From ‘Squid Game’

Several actors from Netflix’s hit series Squid Game have recently become international celebrities.

HoYeon Jung, who plays North Korean defector Kang Sae-Byeok (also known as Player No. 1), is an example.

067) now has more than 20 million Instagram followers.

She’s learning a lot about fame, and she recently shared one “crucial” lesson she’s learned.

Jung was a model for many years before becoming an actress.

She began modeling when she was a teenager, and in 2013, she appeared on Korea’s Next Top Model.

Jung also walked the runway for Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Oscar de la Renta in the United States and Europe.

When she felt her modeling career was “slowly deteriorating,” she turned to acting, she told Teen Vogue.

“When I didn’t have a job,” Jung admitted, “I started to worry about what I should do.”

“As I began to consider my next steps, I realized it might be a good idea to begin acting.”

“Back then, it was just one of the options I was considering, and I wasn’t really serious about it,” she continued, “but as I began my career overseas, I had a lot of alone time in planes, hotels… and I had nothing to do but watch movies, Netflix series, or read books.”

I had a strong desire to express myself on screen.”

When Jung was in South Korea, she began taking acting lessons.

It wasn’t long before she got her first professional acting role in Squid Game.

HoYeon Jung Discusses ‘I Cried in Front of My Friend Out of Fear’ and Her Transition Into Acting in ‘Squid Game’

Jung has been adjusting to life in the spotlight since she became an international celebrity overnight.

Jung revealed in a new interview with Vogue that she has learned an important lesson about the ups and downs of her career.

During her “lows,” Jung worked on improving herself in a variety of ways, including “learning English, training her posture and voice, and broadening her worldview through art and film.”

“Getting away from other people’s gaze allowed me to rediscover what I wanted and gave me time to study it,” she explained.

“What matters in life is not when your career is on the rise, but when it is on the decline, and how you spend your time…

