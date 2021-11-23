https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/james20van20der20beek20and20wife20kimberly20secretly20welcome206th20child20after20miscarriage.htmls https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/james20van20der20beek20and20wife20kimberly20secretly20welcome206th20child20after20misc

https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/james20van20der20beek20and20wife20kimberly20secretly20welcome206th20child20after20previous20miscarriage.htmls

Following two previous miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, have welcomed their sixth child.

“Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek,” the 44-year-old Dawson’s Creek star captioned a collage of photos from his newborn’s first days at home on Instagram on Monday, November 22.

“We kept this one quiet after two late-term (hashtag)pregnancylosses (both at 17(plus) weeks).”

When I found out, I was terrified.”

James, who has five children with Kimberly, 39, including Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3, reflected on how the couple found out about their rainbow baby.

“However, we found a doctor in Texas who diagnosed the last two as being caused by an “incompetent cervix” (I asked what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term, and he laughed, which made me like him even more.)

“It’s now known as a (hashtag)WeakenedCervix),” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant explained.

“After a simple surgical cerclage was placed, which was removed at full term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are.”

Only consider a cerclage after three late-term losses, according to medical literature.

After one, our doctor suggests we think about it.

“Please spread the word.”

“Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, and their own lessons,” the Varsity Blues star continued.

Each of the ones we lost left us with a different piece of the puzzle, making us even more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”

“May that respect and karma come back to y’all 1000-fold,” James concluded the post, thanking those who were aware of their pregnancy and “honored our desire for privacy.”

“It’s a lovely life,” says the narrator.

In November 2019 and June 2020, James and Kimberly, who married in 2010, talked about coping with pregnancy losses.

In June 2020, James captioned two Instagram photos of his wife lying in bed with their daughter, saying, “After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant.”

“We kept the news to ourselves this time.

Last weekend, however, 17.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/james20van20der20beek20and20wife20kimberly20secretly20welcome206th20child20after20previous20miscarriage.htmls https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/james20van20der20beek20and20wife20kimberly20secretly20welcome206th20child20after20