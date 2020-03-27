Hu Vegan & Paleo Chocolate Is Our New Comfort Food Obsession

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We have a notorious sweet tooth, but we also have dietary restrictions. No dairy. No refined sugar. No junky ingredients that cause gastrointestinal distress. Which pretty much cuts out all the good chocolate…or so we thought, until we met Hu Chocolate.

Hu, which comes from the phrase “Food For Humans,” created their chocolate offerings with a philosophy in mind: namely, that food can be delicious with simple, high-quality ingredients that help people get back to living, eating and thriving like humans. All of their offerings are vegan, paleo, gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher, with no refined sugar, cane sugar or sugar alcohols, among other questionable additives. And every item features an ingredient list you can actually read and understand.

Take their Simple Dark Chocolate, for example. It’s made of organic fair-trade cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter… and that’s it.

Our obsession began innocently enough, when we discovered Hu Chocolate at our local grocery store and picked up the Almond Butter + Puffed Quinoa Dark Chocolate bar. Then we went back the following week and bought it again. Then it became a weekend ritual to have one for breakfast each Saturday morning while we grocery shopped, letting the harmony of flavors, the bitter and the sweet, melt against our tongue as we filled our cart with essentials for the upcoming week.

Then we thought it would be a good idea to have a stash at work, which is where Hu Gems and Hu Hunks came in… but neither really lasted for very long. The Hunks were just too damn good, with a mixture of salty sweetness combining with the crunch of almonds or cashews, depending on which bag we dipped in. And the Gems? Well… you’ll find out below what happened with the Gems down below.

Suffice it to say, Hu blew our minds. We never expected that chocolate that had so many ingredient no-no’s could be so… yes! Everything about it is delicious, and we don’t miss any of the bars we used to eat to satisfy our sweet tooth. And the best part is, we don’t feel guilty when we eat it (which might be why we eat it so much)! That must be part of the magic of enjoying food with real, pure, whole ingredients.

Also of note: Hu also recently expanded into healthy, grain-free snacking with their cracker line that comes in three flavors: Everything, Pizza and Sea Salt. And to help out during these challenging times, if you purchase a box of Hu’s amazingly delicious crackers, they’ll match with donations of an equal number of boxes to two local New York food banks dedicated to helping the food insecure!

We invite you to join us in our new obsession by shopping our faves below. Trust us: you won’t regret it.

