Hudson Madsen, the son of actor Michael Madsen and Quentin Tarantino’s godson, died at the age of 26 in a “suspected suicide.”

Hudson Madsen, the son of Hollywood star Michael Madsen, died in Hawaii of an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

On the island of Oahu, the 26-year-old was discovered dead from a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

The date of the tragedy has not been confirmed by authorities.

According to IMDb, Hudson was Quentin Tarantino’s godson.

Father Michael, 64, and Quentin, 58, have worked together on a number of successful films, including Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2.

“I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu,” a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu said.

Hudson and his wife Carlie lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii, according to his Facebook page.

Carlie praised her “amazing husband” Hudson for assisting her during her surgery earlier this month on social media.

“He’s also been amazing in helping me recover, and I’m just so thankful!” she wrote.

DeAnna Madsen, Hudson’s mother, was reportedly flying to Hawaii to deal with the tragedy, according to The Sun.

Michael is known for his roles in films such as Die Another Day, Sin City, Thelma and Louise, and Donnie Brasco, in addition to his work with Tarantino.

When The Sun contacted the family for comment, a relative declined.

Michael’s representatives were also contacted by the Sun, but no response was received.

