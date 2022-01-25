Hugh Hefner allegedly secretly TAPED women during sex at Playboy Mansion and was interested in bestiality and’snuff’ films, according to the series.

The Secrets of Playboy, a 10-part docu-series that premieres tonight on A&E, features interviews with former Playmates, girlfriends, and mansion employees.

The late silk robe-wearing, pipe-smoking Playboy entrepreneur appears to have a far darker side in early clips from the show.

Sondra Theodore, Hefner’s former girlfriend, claims in the series that Hefner would constantly tape women, often without their permission.

She was taken aback the first time she saw a tape of herself because she had no idea she was being recorded.

She also claimed that when they had other women in the room with them, Hefner would tell them he was turning off the camera if it made them uncomfortable, but would secretly continue to film anyway.

The Playboy founder allegedly taped celebrities and athletes having sex with women at the mansion, according to Hefner’s former butler.

Hefner’s sexual desires allegedly became more extreme over time, according to Theodore, who dated him from 1976 to 1981.

She claims he eventually admitted to a fascination with snuff films and even bestiality.

While he and others watched, he allegedly made porn star Linda Lovelace perform oral sex on a German Shepherd.

According to Theodore, Hefner was enamored with power and relished the opportunity to exercise it over his Playmates.

Holly Madison, a former Playmate and star of The Girls Next Door, describes the living situation at the mansion as “cult-like” in one episode of the show.

“We were all kind of gaslit,” she said, “and expected to think of Hef as this really good guy.”

“And you started to think, oh, he’s not who the media portrays him to be.”

He’s simply a pleasant individual.

“Another thing that made me think of a cult was how easy it was to become isolated from the rest of the world there.”

“You had a 9 p.m. curfew, you weren’t supposed to have friends over, and you weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was for a family vacation.”

Madison claimed that when she first moved to the house, she had a waitress job, but Hefner forced her to leave because he was “jealous.”

She explained that the Playmates were given a weekly allowance so they wouldn’t have to leave the mansion.

Tonight at 9 p.m., the show will premiere for two hours.