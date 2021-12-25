Hugh Hefner had how many children and who they were.

Hugh Hefner had how many children, and who are they?

Hugh Hefner, surrounded by his famous “bunnies,” in a luxury robe, cigar in hand, and a Cheshire grin, is probably the image that comes to mind when you think of him.

But the legendary Playboy icon has a lot more to offer.

Hugh Marston Hefner was born on April 9, 1926, and went on to become the publisher of Playboy magazine, which brought him fame and fortune.

Looking back on a life well-lived, you may wonder about Hefner’s family life. He died on September 27, 2017, and his death made headlines around the world.

We looked into how many times he married and how many Hefner children there are.

Hef multitasking with secretary Cynthia Maddox in Chicago, 1958.

Hugh Hefner didn’t just create a magazine for adults.

He completely transformed the men’s entertainment industry.

Playboy became an international phenomenon and enterprise after playing a pivotal role in the sexual revolution of the 1960s. The first issue of Playboy was published in 1953 and featured a sultry Marilyn Monroe.

And it would be the start of something bigger.

According to Hugh Hefner’s portrayal in Biography, he defined his magazine, and himself, as a “frisky and playful” man with controversial sensibilities.

Hefner was living in his Playboy Mansion West in sunny California in the 1970s.

He dabbled in several projects and appearances throughout his career, including a starring role in the E! reality TV series The Girls Next Door.

Hefner transformed into an urban sophisticate, surrounded by young and beautiful women who were all dressed in outfits that resembled the iconic silhouette bunny logo.

Hefner’s net worth was estimated to be between $15 and $45 million at the time of his death.

Hugh Hefner had four children through two previous marriages.

Christie, the oldest, was born in 1952.

Hefner’s first marriage to Mildred Williams produced her and her brother David, who was born in 1955.

Hefner also had two younger sons from his second marriage, to Kimberly Conrad, 1989 Playmate of the Year.

Cooper Hefner, the family’s baby, was born in 1001. Marston Hefner was born in 1990.

So, where are the Hefner kids these days, and are any of them carrying on their father’s Playboy legacy?

At the Playboy Jazz, Hef and Cooper Hefner…

