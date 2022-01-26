Hugh Hefner kept “thousands” of photos of women, Crystal Hefner claims, which she “destroyed.”

Hugh Hefner allegedly kept “thousands” of photos of women, which Crystal claims she “destroyed.”

Hugh Hefner, Crystal Hefner’s late husband, kept “thousands” of photographs of different women, according to her.

She claimed to have “destroyed every single one” of the photos taken with a disposable camera.

Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, has spoken out about the explosive new TV series about her late husband.

The 35-year-old model addressed some of the allegations in the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, which premiered in January.

number 24

She seemed to be referring to a claim made by former Playboy bunny Holly Madison in the documentary about a stash of photos.

Madison said on screen that she was “afraid” to leave the Playboy Mansion because Hugh allegedly had “a mountain of revenge porn waiting to come out,” and that she considered suicide, but found a new “sense of purpose” by starring on The Girls Next Door from 2005 to 2009.

Hugh kept images of women after the docuseries aired, according to Crystal.

“I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison,” she tweeted, without mentioning the show.

Hugh’s stash was gotten rid of, according to Crystal, who has previously expressed her feelings about the mansion being like a “prison.”

“I ripped them up and destroyed every single one for you and the countless other women in them,” she said.

“They’re no longer with us,” says the narrator.

“Thank you,” Holly said to her co-star.

Crystal shared a photo of herself at the mansion in 2016 last year, reflecting on her time with Playboy.

“Towards the end, I began saying no to things that weren’t me,” she recalled.

Hair began to look more natural, and implants were removed.

There will be no more fake tan, and there will be no more life.

Physically and mentally, I was still sick, but I was on the mend.”

The Aandamp;E series uncovered new allegations about the publishing empire this week.

Hugh was accused of blackmailing people who lived in the house, pressuring women to have plastic surgery, and being involved in drug trafficking, according to the allegations.

Hugh’s son Cooper Hefner publicly defended him in the wake of the recent allegations, writing on Twitter, “Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar.”

“However unconventional his approach was, he was sincere in his approach and lived his life honestly.”

He was a generous person who genuinely cared about others….

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Crystal Hefner Says Husband Hugh Kept “Thousands” of Photos of Women, Which She “Destroyed”