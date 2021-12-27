Hugh Hefner was enraged by Holly Madison’s seemingly innocuous beauty decision, and he referred to her as “old, hard, and cheap.”

In the early 2000s, Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner were one of the most famous couples in pop culture.

Madison, the star of the E! reality show The Girls Next Door, appeared to have it all: money, good looks, celebrity, and Hefner’s love.

The two broke up in 2008, and Madison has been open about the true nature of her relationship with Hefner in recent years.

Madison is getting more honest than ever in an upcoming docuseries, admitting that Hefner tried to control her appearance and even small aspects of her beauty routine.

Madison was an aspiring model with big ambitions when she met Hefner in 2000.

She met Hefner by chance at a Playboy Mansion party, and her attractiveness drew Hefner’s attention.

Madison asked Hefner if she could move into the Playboy Mansion after spending the night with him, and he agreed.

She rose to the top of his “number one” girlfriend list after she began appearing on the reality series The Girls Next Door, which depicted a glamorized version of life at the Mansion.

Madison’s misery behind the scenes could not have been seen by anyone watching the show.

Madison’s relationship with Hefner was toxic and unhappy, as she revealed in her 2015 biography and again in the all-new docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

Madison discussed how Hefner tried to control her appearance and appearance in Secrets of Playboy.

Madison says in the docuseries, “I got to a point, not too far into my time there — I think it was, like, six months in — where I kind of broke under that pressure being made to feel like I had to look like everyone else,” according to Insider.

Madison revealed that she had her long hair cut short, but Hefner despised her new look.

“When I returned with short hair, he was furious.

Bridget Marquardt, another of Hefner’s girlfriends at the time, revealed in the series that the Playboy founder despised red lipstick on women…

