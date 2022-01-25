Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend compares Playboy Mansion to the Manson Family, and there are more ‘Secrets of Playboy’ revelations

Hugh Hefner’s ex compares the Playboy Mansion to the Manson Family, and There Are More ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Reveals

Playboy’s dark side.

In the new A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and other ex-girlfriends of Hugh Hefner discuss their time with the media mogul.

“I feel like the indoctrination starts almost immediately when you get there at the mansion, and you start hearing about how wonderful Hef is from his circle of friends,” the 42-year-old Vegas Diaries author said during the series premiere on Monday, January 24.

“So, Hef is what you’d call a love bomber in the beginning.”

He’s the kind of guy who says, ‘I love you,’ almost immediately.”

From 2001 to 2008, the Holly’s World alum dated the late Playboy founder and lived in the famous Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

She’s been outspoken about her experiences with Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91, since writing her 2015 tell-all memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

Many of Madison’s claims mirrored their own memories of life at the mansion, according to former Playboy models and ex-girlfriends of Hefner in the new series.

Carla Howe, a former model, said in the premiere, “I know for sure the rules she had to follow.”

“You’re enslaved in the Playboy [universe].”

You can’t, for example, do things on your own.”

Madison recalled a time when Hefner allegedly “flipped out” on her after she cut her hair shorter than he preferred.

Jonathan Baker, Hefner’s friend, recalled, “I remember when she cut her hair.”

“It made him very angry.”

Stefan Tetenbaum, Hefner’s personal valet from 1978 to 1981, claimed that life at the mansion wasn’t easy either.

“He believed he was the emperor,” Tetenbaum claimed.

“We were nothing more than servants.”

Everyone else was completely unnoticed.

He was adamant that he didn’t want to know our names.

“All he did was give us directions.”

According to Tetenbaum, even if they tried to initiate a conversation with the women in the mansion, staffers were supposed to avoid it.

He explained, “We were told you can’t talk to the girls.”

“You’re not one of their pals.”

You’re employed by Mr.

You don’t work for them, Hefner.”

Baker and a few of Hefner’s other pals claim they never saw him.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Hugh Hefner’s Ex Compares Playboy Mansion to Manson Family and More ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Revelations