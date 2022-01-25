Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, is who?

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore: who is she?

HUGH Hefner, who founded Playboy in the 1950s, was a well-known magazine publisher.

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore is one of many.

According to Hollywood Life, Theodore was one of Hefner’s many ex-girlfriends from 1976 to 1981.

Like many of Hef’s girlfriends, she also resided at the Playboy Mansion.

Hefner was 19 years old when he met Theodore, and he was 50.

On September 27, 2017, at the Playboy Mansion, the late bachelor passed away.

Theofore claimed in the Secrets of Playboy docuseries that Hefner told her he wanted to start a family with her.

“You’re the first girl I’ve ever liked so much that I’ve considered having a child with.”

“That was his romantic way of doing things, and people backed him up,” Theodore explained.

She was the Playmate of the Month in the July 1977 issue of Playboy.

Theodore originally moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue an acting career.

The Secrets of Playboy docuseries premiered on Aandamp;E on January 24, 2022.

Theodore appears in a documentary about what happened inside the Playboy Mansion.

Hefner groomed Theodore since she was 19 years old, according to the documentary.

“The real Hugh Hefner had the potential to be a great man.”

He did a lot of good things, but as the years went on, I watched him slip into this madness, and it scared me,” Theodore told ET.

“I saw a man who was obsessed with sex and couldn’t get enough of it.”

He was easily bored, and he was constantly on the lookout for the taboo.”

Hefner was also “obsessed” with Charles Manson, according to the former Playmate.

“He was fascinated and obsessed with Charles Manson when we first started dating in the late 1970s,” Sondra recalled.

Hefner was also accused of recording Theodore and other women in the bedroom, according to Theodore.

Hefner, she claimed, “had tapes on everyone.”

“I was like, ‘Woah, what are you doing?’ when I first looked up at the two screens he had in the bedroom for the TV and realized it was me.”

“And when we started bringing other people into the bedroom, some of the girls had the same reaction as ‘Woah,’ ” she explained.

Beginning January 24, 2022, Aandamp;E will broadcast the ten-episode documentary series.

Audiences can watch the series live on the Aandamp;E website or the Aandamp;E app if they have a valid cable account.

Secrets of Playboy will also be available to watch on demand the next day, as well as on the Aandamp;E app and aetv.com.

