Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Wives Reveal the Mansion’s Dirty Secret of ‘Hard Drug Use’—Quaaludes Were’Used for Sex’

Ex-girlfriends of Hugh Hefner reveal the mansion’s dirty secret of ‘hard drug use’—Quaaludes Were ‘Used for Sex’

Hugh Hefner, the Playboy tycoon, died more than five years ago.

The Playboy Mansion now belongs to the co-owner of Hostess Twinkies, and the infamous Grotto is no longer there.

Former Playmate Holly Madison and friends are ready to spill the beans again in a new AMC docuseries titled Secrets of Playboy, with the all-night parties a distant memory.

Former employees and Playmates share a plethora of Hefner’s “dirty little secrets,” and nothing is off-limits.

Madison has been one of the most outspoken Playmates about her time at the Playboy Mansion over the years.

She moved into the California estate when she was 21 years old, two decades ago.

She began dating Hefner, then 75, and became one of his “main girlfriends” at the time.

Madison lived at the mansion from 2001 to 2010, according to Best Life, and for five of those years she was the subject of the E! reality show The Girls Next Door.

Madison recalls the “cult-like atmosphere” and her relationship with the Playboy tycoon as a “very Stockholm syndrome type of thing” now that she is 41 years old.

Madison wrote her memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole, in 2015, which was a best-selling book about her life with Hefner and the decline of her mental health during that time.

Madison, according to BuzzFeed, has more to say.

While living at the Playboy Mansion, she felt trapped in a “cycle of gross things,” according to a teaser from the Secrets of Playboy.

Former Playmate Sondra Theodore also has a lot to say about the “realities of life at the mansion,” claiming that “hard drug use” was common. Theodore claims that Hefner always pretended not to use the drugs, but that this was a lie and that Quaaludes were “used for sex” on a regular basis.

Recreational use of the sedative-hypnotic drug was common in the 1970s.

According to the BBC, the popular Schedule I drug was banned in 1985 due to its addictive properties and widespread abuse.

“It was such a seduction, and the men knew this – that if they gave girls a Quaalude, they could get them to do just about anything they wanted,” Theodore says in the Secrets of Playboy trailer.

The new AMC documentary series attempts to lift the veil…

